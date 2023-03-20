SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft to build its own mobile games store to compete Apple, Google

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft is planning to build its own mobile games store for iPhones and Android smartphones as soon as next year if regulators approve its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the media reported.

According to Microsoft’s gaming head Phil Spencer, the EU’s Digital Market Act (DMA), which takes effect in March 2024, will assist the company in meeting its mobile app store ambition, allowing companies to load their app stores on iPhones and Android phones by asking Apple and Google to open up their systems, reports the Financial Times.

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” Spencer was quoted as saying.

“Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up,” he added.

Microsoft is battling regulators in the US, Europe, and the UK, who have all expressed concern about the potential impact on competition of the Xbox console’s owner purchasing the developer of Call of Duty, one of the world’s most popular game franchises.

Last month, Microsoft formally received an antitrust warning from the European Union over its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.

According to a report in Politico citing sources, the notice said that EU officials “laid out the reasons why the deal could threaten fair competition on the video game market.”

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also sued tech giant Microsoft from acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard.

Moreover, the report said that Spencer believes the deal will increase competition in what he calls the “largest platform people play on” — smartphones — where Apple and Google currently have what some antitrust authorities call a “duopoly” over the distribution of games and other apps.

“The Digital Markets Act that’s coming — those are the kinds of things that we are planning for. I think it’s a huge opportunity,” he said.

The EU is expected to designate Apple and Google as “gatekeepers” under the DMA, requiring them to change the rules governing app distribution on iPhones and Android devices.

However, the Big Tech companies may file an appeal, delaying enforcement beyond the March deadline, the report said.

Last month, the tech giant signed a 10-year contract with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to bring Xbox games, including Call of Duty (CoD) to Nintendo’s gamers, which came ahead of a hearing in the European Union.

20230320-160201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now BharatPe Co-founder Bhavik Koladiya moves on

    Tesla’s vehicle deliveries to exceed 1.7 mn units globally in 2023

    Japan’s Hayabusa2 finds asteroids may have brought water to Earth

    Scientists discover 15,000-year-old viruses from Tibetan glacier