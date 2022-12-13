SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft to discontinue Authenticator app for Apple Watch

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has announced that its two-step verification app “Microsoft Authenticator” will no longer support the Apple Watch as it will discontinue the app soon.

In a Microsoft support webpage, the company revealed that an update coming to the Authenticator iOS app in January 2023 will remove the companion app from watchOS.

As a result, users of the Apple Watch will no longer be able to access the service via the device.

“In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch,” the company mentioned.

“We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices,” it added.

It’s worth noting that this only applies to the watchOS version of the app, so users can still use Microsoft Authenticator on the iPhone and iPad.

With Microsoft Authenticator, users can easily sign in to their Microsoft account or supported apps when two-step verification is enabled.

The app also generates one-time use codes, allowing users to access their accounts without having to wait for text messages or phone calls.

20221213-154005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Digital tax fine but what about crypto money laundering via Dark...

    Netizens applaud woman who adds sex work as experience on LinkedIn

    Instagram update lets users like Stories without sending DM

    Microsoft brings new Xbox, PC gaming performance features to Edge