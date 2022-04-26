SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft to finally add Teams in its online store

NewsWire
0
0

Users will soon be able to download Microsoft teams from its online store that comes built into Windows, according to an update from the company.

Microsoft’s work and collaboration communications app has not been available in its own store to date.

It either had to be downloaded from the web or installed alongside the rest of Office 365.

As per the new roadmap, Teams will be available on the store in the upcoming month for both Windows 10 and 11, reports The Verge.

The Teams version for Windows 10 will be usable with personal, work, and school accounts, while the 11 version will just be for work and school accounts.

The company earlier promised Teams on its store when it introduced the Microsoft Store redesign.

In a bid to make it convenient to access Microsoft Teams files for users, the tech giant was also set to add a “Your Teams” section to OneDrive.

Recently, Microsoft announced that Teams will support an integration with LinkedIn that allows users to see their colleague’s profiles within one-to-one chats.

Users can access LinkedIn profiles in Teams without connecting their LinkedIn and Microsoft accounts.

20220426-125008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Face masks may become seasonal after Covid pandemic: Fauci

    T-Mobile reportedly suffers another cyberattack

    US cash funded Wuhan virus lab, claims new book

    Exhaustion may up heart attack risk in men