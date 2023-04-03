SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft to launch cheaper Xbox expandable storage cards: Report

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to launch its new and cheaper Xbox expandable storage options from other manufacturers.

Earlier, a new Western Digital 1TB expansion card for Xbox Series S/X consoles was spotted on Best Buy which was priced at $179.99, reports The Verge.

The tech giant first introduced Xbox expandable storage cards with its Xbox Series S/X consoles almost three years ago.

The 1TB cards had a $219.99 price tag and were made exclusively by Seagate.

“While we’ve seen 512GB and 2TB options appear from Seagate, prices have stubbornly remained high, despite similar storage for PS5 consoles dropping significantly,” the report said.

It is essential that there be a second Xbox expandable storage manufacturer, as this should help to stabilise costs.

Moreover, it is still unclear when Western Digital’s new 1TB expansion card for Xbox will be available, the report added.

Last month, the tech giant had stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans.

20230403-090603

