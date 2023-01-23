Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads later this month.

These downloads include license keys for Windows 10 (necessary for activating and using the download), reports The Verge.

The company will also stop officially supporting Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

According to Microsoft’s Windows 10 product pages, the company has set a January 31 cutoff date for sales, but it’s unclear how it will treat similar downloads and license keys available from retailer sites such as Amazon, according to the report.

“An update was made to the Windows 10 product page to ensure customers have the latest information on purchasing options for Windows 10,” Amy Bartlow, Windows marketing director, was quoted as saying.

“Customers have until January 31, 2023, to purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from this site,” she added.

The tech giant first released Windows 10 in July 2015, with an emphasis on feedback and rapid iteration.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced plans to shut down its social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR, which offered immersive social spaces for people to interact with friends and colleagues as 3D avatars.

In 2017, Microsoft stepped in and acquired the platform after AltspaceVR decided to shut it down, and now the company said it will shut down the service on March 10, 2023.

