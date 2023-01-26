INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft to reveal network issue that caused mega outage in detail

NewsWire
0
0

A network issue caused the mega outage at Microsoft services like Teams, Xbox Live, Outlook and Microsoft 365 suite as millions of users globally, including in India, were left in the lurch. The company will now submit a detailed review this week of what exactly happened.

The company confirmed that it rolled back a network change that “we believe is causing impact”.

Microsoft’s services were back online after facing a downtime that lasted for more than four hours.

“We determined that a change made to the Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN) impacted connectivity between clients on the internet to Azure, connectivity between services within regions, as well as ExpressRoute connections,” the company posted on its Azure cloud service website.

The tech giant said it will follow up in three days with a preliminary Post Incident Review (PIR), which will cover the initial root cause and repair items.

“We’ll follow that up 14 days later with a final PIR where we will share a deep dive into the incident,” said Microsoft.

The company said it will continue to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation.

“We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process,” it added.

Microsoft’s Teams, Outlook and some other services went down in some parts of India on Wednesday as users reported facing several issues.

More than 63 per cent of users reported that they were facing issues with the app, 26 per cent reported issues with server connection, and 11 per cent mentioned issues with the website, according to Down Detector.

The cities that faced the outage were Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others.

20230126-143801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Calcutta HC orders demolition of illegal constructions in Tagore’s residence

    First Caravan Park opens in Kerala, 119 more to follow

    Back-to-back exam paper leaks provide new ammunition to Gehlot critics

    Noida: Couple held for giving shelter to illegally residing Chinese nationals