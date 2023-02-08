INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft to shut Teams free version from April 12

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has announced that the Teams free version, a legacy app for business, will no longer be available from April 12.

“After April 12, 2023, Microsoft Teams Free (classic), the legacy free Teams app for business, will no longer be available,” said Microsoft.

The company mentioned that users will need to upgrade to the Microsoft Teams Essentials by paying Rs 110 per user/month to preserve chats, meetings, channels and other key info.

“Upgrading to Microsoft Teams Essentials is the easiest way to continue using Teams and maintain access to all your chats, files, teams, and meetings. Teams Essentials also provides unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours in length with up to 300 participants per meeting, and 10 GB of cloud storage per user — all for only Rs 110 per user/month,” it added.

Last month, Microsoft announced to move some ‘Microsoft Team’ features to its new more costly Premium edition like translated captions, custom Together Mode scenes and virtual appointment options.

The company revealed the changes in a licensing guide update late last month and mentioned that “some Teams features will move from Teams licenses to Teams Premium license” after the Premium edition launches fully in February.

20230208-132006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India presented exemplary model of Covid management: Mandaviya

    Congress to take help of RTI Act to corner BJP in...

    Let us not send wrong message of tourism: Goa Minister

    K’taka seer says VHP in forefront of protecting Indian culture