SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft to soon rebrand Office as ‘Microsoft 365’

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to make a major change to its Microsoft Office branding, the tech giant will soon rename it as “Microsoft 365”, after more than 30 years.

According to The Verge, Excel, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint are still available, but Microsoft will now frequently refer to them as being a part of Microsoft 365 rather than Microsoft Office.

“In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features,” Microsoft was quoted as saying.

The Office app for Windows, iOS, and Android will all get a facelift in January, with the initial logo and design changes appearing at Office.com in November.

Microsoft 365 will now be home to Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Loop, Clipchamp, Stream, and Microsoft’s new Designer app.

A central Microsoft 365 app for both mobile and desktop will include a feed of relevant colleagues and meetings, a hub for all your files and documents, and custom tagging to group and organise content, the report said.

The Microsoft Office brand won’t disappear instantly, though. Microsoft will continue to offer one-time purchases of its Office bundle of apps to consumers and businesses through Office 2021 and Office LTSC plans, it added.

20221014-154006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s maiden small rocket mission fails, two satellites unusable

    Musk’s Tesla enters India in 2021, still remains in test mode

    2nd mRNA booster more effective against new Omicron variants: US CDC

    NASA’s Artemis rover to land near Moon’s south pole