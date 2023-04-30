BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Microsoft to stop making its mice, keyboards, webcams

Microsoft has said that it will no longer manufacture mice, keyboards, and webcams under the Microsoft brand, instead, it will develop Surface-branded PC accessories, which include mice, keyboards, pens, and more, the media reported.

According to The Verge, the move ends the legacy of Microsoft-branded PC hardware launched in 1983 with Word and Notepad bundled together.

“Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand,” says Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, was quoted as saying.

“We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last,” it added.

Moreover, the report stated that the Surface family of accessories will include several great keyboards and mice, but they will be more expensive than Microsoft-branded alternatives.

However, it is unclear whether Microsoft will introduce more budget-friendly Surface accessories or shift entirely to more premium accessories.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has reported $52.9 billion in sales, up 7 per cent with net income at $18.3 billion, which increased 9 per cent (year-on-year) in its quarter that ended March 31.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT has become a rage worldwide, which has the capabilities to transform many industries.

Microsoft Cloud reported revenue of $28.5 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year, said the company.

However, sales in the ‘More Personal Computing’ segment were $13.3 billion and decreased 9 per cent and Windows OEM revenue decreased 28 per cent.

