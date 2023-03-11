SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft to unveil GPT-4 next week with AI videos

NewsWire
0
1

Microsoft plans to release GPT-4 as early as next week, with the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts.

Andreas Braun, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany, recently confirmed that GPT-4 will be unveiled next week at an event called — AI in Focus — Digital Kickoff, reports Windows Central.

“We will introduce GPT-4 next week, where we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos,” Braun was quoted as saying.

The report said that GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI’s Large Language Model (LLM), and it should be significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which powers the current version of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies are currently limited to text-based responses.

However, Braun’s comments imply that this may change with the release of GPT-4.

The multimodal models of the LLM could pave the way for video production and other types of content, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT’s integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users.

Roughly one-third of daily Bing preview users are using AI chat daily.

20230311-170605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter says whole business will close due to account blocking orders,...

    India’s HireMee only non-US firm to reach $5 mn XPRIZE competition...

    HP introduces ‘Laser Tank’ portfolio printers in India

    Google search for ‘international trip’ nearly doubled in India in 2022