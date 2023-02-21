SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft working on new version of Teams

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft will reportedly launch a new version of “Microsoft Teams” next month, to improve its system resource usage on PCs and laptops.

According to the sources familiar with the company’s plans, Microsoft is testing the new Teams client, with plans to release a preview to users in March, reports The Verge.

The tech giant has been working on this new Teams client for years and calling it Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally.

The new application is expected to consume 50 per cent less memory, put less strain on the CPU less and result in better battery life on laptops.

It is also likely to address many of the criticisms and complaints regarding Teams’ performance, and will also include a toggle for users to switch back to the existing app if they want to, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant had introduced new features powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, to make meeting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered.

The new features aim to make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected — whether it’s one-on-one, large meetings, virtual appointments or webinars.

20230221-101604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    iPhone, iPad users to soon get PiP mode on Youtube

    Cetacean strandings occur more often in spring: Study

    Musk could fire Twitter’s Vijaya Gadde who makes $17 mn a...

    S.Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket