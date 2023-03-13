SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft working on Windows 11’s new File Explorer feature

Microsoft is reportedly developing a new gallery view for Windows 11 File Explorer that will let users browse photos by date and via a built-in search box.

This new gallery option can be accessed from the right sidebar of File Explorer, allowing users to view all of their photos in one place, reports BleepingComputer.

It’s similar to the Microsoft Photos app in some ways, but Microsoft uses XAML (Extensible Application Markup Language) to bring the best of the web to desktop apps.

Extensible Application Markup Language is a declarative language that is widely used in applications to create user interfaces.

Moreover, the new gallery view is still in development and will be improved in a future release, the report said.

The report further mentioned that the gallery view is optimised for touchscreen devices, and Microsoft may expand the integration to include users’ pictures from OneDrive.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced it is testing an enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings for Windows 11 which will allow users to quickly customise the audio.

This new feature is rolling out to the latest “Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 to the Dev Channel,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

“The updated audio quick settings experience brings a modern volume mixer that allows for quick customisation of audio on a per-app basis, with additional control to swap devices on the fly,” said the tech giant.

