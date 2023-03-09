INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT’s integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users.

“We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million plus new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100 million daily active users of Bing,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.

Roughly one third of daily Bing preview users are using AI chat daily.

“We’re seeing on average, roughly three chats per session with more than 45 million total chats since the preview began,” Mehdi announced.

About 15 per cent of Chat sessions are people using Bing to generate new content demonstrating they are extending search to creativity, he said.

“We are also pleased to see the new Bing start to be used on mobile phones given the release of our new Bing Mobile app,” he added.

“On the small screen, Answers and Chat, now with voice input, are much more helpful, and have led to a 6X increase in the daily active users from pre-launch levels,” he said.

The tech giant has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 10 chats per session and 120 total chats per day.

Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day.

