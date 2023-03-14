INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft’s flagship developer conference ‘Build’ in May, to focus on AI

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft’s annual developer conference called ‘Build’ is likely to be held in Seattle, the US, from May 23-25, as the Satya Nadella-run company doubles down on AI and ChatGPT driven products.

A Twitter leaker published a marketing image of Microsoft Build dates that is slated to be in-person this time.

The company was yet to make the dates of its flagship event official.

Last year, Microsoft’s annual developer conference Build was limited in-person as well as in full virtual format.

Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow.

With so much buzz around AI chatbots, Microsoft is set to showcase more innovations in AI.

Microsoft has already introduced its new Bing powered by “next-generation” ChatGPT AI, and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT’s integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Nadella said in January that the next major wave of computing is being born as we turn the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform.

In a conference call with analysts, Nadella said that we’re going to lead in the AI era, knowing that maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts.

“We have the most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure in the cloud. It’s being used by customers and partners like OpenAI to train state-of-the-art models and services, including ChatGPT,” said Nadella.

20230314-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oxygen to be sold in UP on doctor’s prescription only

    Most of India to have normal to above normal min temp...

    Saints at Magh Mela want temples to be free from govt...

    Kerala youth Cong chief in Qatar to watch World Cup, party...