SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft’s new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI may encourage natural language

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft’s new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI will reportedly encourage natural language instead of keyword-driven search terms.

The new Bing went live but the company quickly shut it down, reports Windows Central.

Luckily, a user named Owen Yin was able to take a few screenshots and test out a few features before his access was removed.

According to the screenshots, the new Bing describes itself as a “research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner at your side”.

The major change between a normal web search engine and the new AI-powered Bing is that the search bar is now a chat box, which is larger in size.

Users will be able to ask the search engine for specific topics or ideas and even ask for its opinion.

Moreover, it is expected that new Bing will also allow users to search the web traditionally if someone prefers using keywords in the search box, the report said.

20230204-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First Tesla Cybertrucks will have 4 motors: Musk

    IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches home-grown multi access IoT device

    ‘I’m a bot & so’s my wife’, says Musk amid Twitter...

    OpenAI announces dialogue-based AI chat interface