SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft’s new feature to let users react to comments in Word

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft is introducing a new feature in Word that will let users react to comments like the reactions feature in Outlook.

The company is incorporating a Like button into Word, designed to make it easier for the users to respond to comments.

According to Windows Central, the feature is rolling out to Current Channel (Preview) users running Version 2305 or later, and is already available for the web users and Beta Channel users.

To react to a comment in Word, users will need to open a document and head to the comment section and then head to the comment section and click the ‘Like’ button in the top right corner.

It is likely that this document already has comments, and if not, users will need to create one.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the tech giant has also indicated that the feature ships with two known issues.

First, iOS and Android users won’t be able to see comment reactions, and second, the feature might not be available when editing older documents.

However, users should be able to react to newer comments added to the document.

Further, the tech giant added that the feature will be available to Word for Mac users in the next few weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 dev build that allows Insiders to view their phone’s camera roll in the File Explorer Gallery.

After installing the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build, users can add photos from their phone by clicking a new button added to the File Explorer’s command bar.

20230610-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI expected to increase ROIs across industries: Experts

    Serious bug puts Apple iCloud, Twitter, Minecraft at hacking threat

    Hyundai’s sales fall 4.5% globally amid chip shortage

    Paytm buyback shows firm believes shares are below intrinsic value, just...