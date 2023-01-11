SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft’s next Surface Duo may feature foldable screen

Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo will reportedly feature a “true” foldable design instead of a dual-screen.

The information came from sources who are familiar with the company’s plans, reports Windows Central.

Microsoft has decided to switch to a more traditional foldable design with a 180-degree hinge, internal foldable screen and external cover display after a long year of hardware research and experimentation.

The tech giant began exploring single-screen foldable designs as a successor to the Surface Duo 2, the report said.

In September last year, it was reported that the upcoming Surface Duo 3 is expected to feature a similar design to Samsung’s foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4.

A patent had revealed the design of a new Surface product. That might be the Surface Duo 3, which interestingly enough, features a design reminiscent of a foldable Samsung foldable smartphone.

