Microsoft’s OneNote for Mac gets Dictate feature

Microsoft has rolled out the Dictate feature to OneNote for Mac, which was already available on Windows and on the web version of OneNote.

The feature is available to Beta Channel users running macOS version 16.68 or later, said the company.

The Dictate feature with AI-backed voice commands allows users to add, format, edit, and organise their text.

With this feature, users can leverage the power of their voice to conquer the blank page and capture notes at the speed of thought in more than 50 supported languages, according to the company.

Moreover, the company noted that over the next few months, it will be adding new voice commands as well as some that are already available in other Office apps to OneNote.

To launch the dictation experience, users will need to click the Dictate button on the Home tab, and then click the Dictation Settings button to adjust their preferences and click OK.

After that, users can start speaking to create notes, and when done dictating, they will need to say “stop dictation” or click the Stop Dictation button on the Dictation toolbar.

The company says that the Dictate feature will assist in taking notes from a meeting, presentation, or lecture, as well as if a user has a new idea and wants to capture it immediately while multitasking.

20230113-162203

