Mid-range moto g82 5G unveiled in India

With the aim to woo Indian consumers, Motorola on Tuesday launched a new smartphone — moto g82 5G — that comes with a higher refresh rate, 50MP camera system with Optical image stabilization (OIS) along with multiple storage options.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 21,499, the moto g82 5G comes in two colour variants — meteorite gray and white lily. It will go on sale from June 14 on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores.

“The moto g82 5G comes with a revolutionary, flagship grade 10-bit display which supports an incredible billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays,” the company said in a statement.

“Not just that, the g82 5G features a 120Hz pOLED display which is thinner, lighter, more durable and allows for slimmer bezels as compared to traditional AMOLED displays,” it added.

The company claimed that moto g82 5G also disrupts the segment, by being the first in its segment to introduce a 50MP OIS camera. The OIS enables consumers to take more stable pictures and videos and it also enhances the quality of images in low light conditions.

The 8MP secondary camera acts as an ultrawide as well as a depth sensor, while the dedicated Macro vision lens allows consumers to get 4X closer to their subjects.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with LPDDR4X RAM, the smartphone comes in two storage options — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

