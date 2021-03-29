The Ontario government is moving Middlesex-London Health Unit to the Red-Control level in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework from Tuesday, March 30. The decision was made at the request of the local medical officer of health due to concerning trends in public health indicators in the region.

From March 22 to 28, 2021, the region’s case rate increased by 86.9 per cent, to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people. The public health region is also reporting an increase in cases screened as variants of concern.

“Based on the current situation in the Middlesex-London area, it was decided that stronger public health measures were urgently needed to help ensure the continued health and safety of people in the region,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “As we continue to see some alarming trends in health indicators across the province all Ontarians are urged to remain vigilant and follow all public health and workplace safety measures to minimize further transmission.”

To-date, over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide. As more vaccines are delivered from the federal government, more groups will be able to get vaccinated, the province said.

Learn more about Ontario’s phased rollout plan at: Ontario.ca/covidvaccine.