A twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft, on a training sortie from Uttarlai airbase in Rajasthan, crashed on Thursday evening, killing both pilots, the IAF said.

The aircraft met with an accident near Barmer at 9.10 p.m. and both pilots sustained fatal injuries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet.

The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families, it said, adding that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft had took off from Uttarlai airbase and crashed near Bhimda village.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly spoken with the Air Force chief to seek details regarding the incident.

