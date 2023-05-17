INDIA

Migrant worker set ablaze in TN dies

A 19-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, who was set ablaze along with three others at Jedarapalayam in Namakkal district, died on Wednesday.

Manoj had suffered severe burn injuries along with three others on May 14 at the shed in Jedarapalayam in Namakkal district where they were staying.

Another person, Sukkuram from Chattisgarh, also suffered severe burn injuries, and is battling for his life in a private hospital in Chennai.

It may be noted that a group of unidentified persons had set afire a shed in which migrant workers of a jaggery unit were staying at Jedarapalayam in Namakkal district.

The Namakkal district police is on a manhunt to capture those who set ablaze the shed.

