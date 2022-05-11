BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Hyderabad International Airport, in partnership with Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Wednesday launched a migrant help desk dedicated to vulnerable migrants travelling abroad, especially to Kuwait and Qatar on a trial basis.

Committed to raising awareness about safe and legal migration, the help desk will help and guide vulnerable migrants like domestic workers, housemaids and labourers about proper documentation and paperwork needed for emigration clearance, the airport operator said.

The migrant help desk is available at the international departure terminal and will work round the clock.

The migrant help desk was operationalised by Rani Kumudini, Special Chief Secretary in presence of Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and other senior officials from the airport community.

Pradeep Panicker pointed out that in the last few years there has been a gradual rise of outbound migrant workforce travelling from Hyderabad to the Middle-East. Quite often, most of these migrant workers are ignorant of the procedures and documentation needed for emigration clearance and other purposes.

“The presence of a dedicated migrant help desk will help in scrutinising the documents of the travellers, impart awareness, and guide the passengers in emigration clearance,” he said.

He said that Hyderabad International Airport has been providing a safe and secure environment for passengers, visitors, and the airport community alike. He hoped that this initiative will strengthen the passengers’ confidence.

Every year, thousands of blue-collar workers travel to Middle-East countries from Telangana in search of jobs. Sometimes they are duped by agents who collect huge amounts of money from them. To counter this, TOMCOM was formed by the government of Telangana to cater to the needs of Telangana youth aspiring to travel abroad to seek employment.

