ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mika says he has bought private island, but doesn’t disclose location

NewsWire
0
0

Punjabi music star Mika Singh, who has belted out hits such as ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’, ‘Dil Mein Baji Guitar’ and ‘Jugni, has bought a private island that comes with a lake, seven boats and ten horses. But he hasn’t disclosed the location.

The singer took to his social media handle to share a video in which he can be seen enjoying a motorboat ride by himself in the lake.

Sharing the video, he revealed other details in the caption, which read: “Pop singer @mikasingh is having a great time at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. That’s what you call a real King!”

In the video, the singer can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a cap. But little else is known about either the price of the property or its location.

Mika was in the news lately for his personal life. He participated in the TV show ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’, which was won by the actress Akanksha Puri. The two are getting to know each other better. They are yet to confirm their nuptial plans, though.

20220929-193205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor has the coolest reaction to being called ‘Dad-to-be’ by...

    Ex-minister Ramadoss praises GV Prakash’s ‘Selfie’

    Sohum Shah: ‘Ship Of Theseus’ gave confidence I could be an...

    Muskaan Mihani says it’s best to celebrate New Year at home...