Popular singer Mika Singh talks about his creatively choreographed hook steps for his music video for the show ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’.

Mika says: “I love dancing, always have and always will! This inspired me to create such a unique hook step which all of my fans will be able to perform.”

He recently wrapped up the shoot for the music video and he says the hook steps he created can be performed by his fans.

“I wanted to give a special surprise to my fans by adding this hook step to my music video for the show. This journey will take me to a new chapter in my life, so I wanted to feel close to my fans and give them a chance to do the same through this performance!”

Mika’s fan following is evident from the fact that during his recent visit to Chandigarh, his female fans showered him with gifts, letters and special token of their love. He almost got mobbed at the shooting location.

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ is all set to start from June 19 on Star Bharat.

