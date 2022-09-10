ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mika Singh to sponsor ‘DID Super Moms’ contestant’s child’s education

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Mika Singh got so impressed with the dance performance of ‘DID Super Moms’ contestant Varsha Bumra that he decided to sponsor her child’s education.

The singer, who is known for giving several hits like ‘Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’, ‘Boom Boom’, ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’, and many more makes an appearance on the dance reality show as a special guest and was moved by the story of the contestant and her struggle for upbringing her son.

Mika says: “I know the struggle that Varsha is going through for her son and according to me ‘Jo mehnat karte hain, woh struggle nahi karte’ (Those who work hard don’t struggle much).

“Hailing from Haryana, Varsha’s dance moves on the song ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ from the 1993 film ‘Baazigar’, not only stunned the guests, including Mika and Kumar Sanu but also the judges — Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar.

Singh adds: “I also got to know that Varsha is from Haryana, which is very close to my house, so I would love to take up the responsibility of her child’s education. Whichever school Varsha likes, she can let me know, I will get her son’s admission done there and support the requirements needed for his whole education.”

‘DID Super Moms’ airs on Zee TV.

20220910-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Tadap’ mints Rs 8.17 cr on day...

    NTR Jr explains why his ‘RRR’ character gives him an adrenaline...

    Oscar-nominated film ‘Minari’ in Indian theatres on April 16

    Is it true that Rajamouli reserves the best stories for NTR?