Despite calls to launch a leadership bid from a group of Ontario Liberal party members, Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner has decided to stay on as head of the provincial Greens.

“It is vital that we work together to build a caring, connected, climate ready province that puts people, planet and province first,” Shreiner said in a statement announcing his decision.

“I’m inspired by the thousands of people who have reached out to me over the past three weeks to share their thoughts on the future of our province,” his statement read.

“People who sincerely want a strong progressive movement to push back against the Ford government’s attack on our public healthcare system; his scheme to pave over our Greenbelt, farmland and wetlands; and his utter disregard for climate action, affordable housing, and fighting for our most vulnerable neighbours living in legislative poverty.”

Shreiner said he consulted his constituents in Guelph and people across Ontario to talk about a better way forward.

“I’ve asked myself and others how I can best make a positive difference in building the Ontario we truly want,” he stated. “The answer for me is as the leader of the Ontario Green Party.”

Shreiner feels “there is so much unfinished work to make our province, our economy and our communities climate ready” and wants to keep doing it as the Green leader.

In a video statement posted to Twitter, Schreiner thanked the cohort of 40 Liberals who signed an open letter urging him to consider a leadership bid, and said he was “deeply moved” by support from Ontarians who wanted him to “unite the progressive movement.”