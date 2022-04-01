Actor Vijay Devarakonda’s much awaited film ‘Liger’ has wrapped up its shoot and is currently under post production.

Directed by accomplished filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the movie is generating a lot of excitement as it marks the debut of legendary boxer Mike Tyson in Indian cinema.

As was reported in the media earlier, the sequences starring Mike Tyson were completely shot in the US where other cast and crew members joined him during the schedule.

Now it seems Mike Tyson has finished dubbing for his sequences in the movie. He posted a video recently and said, “Thank you very much for being kind to me. I’m very grateful.”

Mike Tyson has a meaty role in the movie and his portions in the film are said to be its most important highlights. Vijay Devarakonda has massive fan following in South India, but the fact that he will be sharing screen space with Mike Tyson makes it an entertaining prospect for fans all over the country.

It will be a treat to see actor Vijay Devarakonda face off against the legendary Mike Tyson on the big screen.

The movie is being co-produced by Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects as well as Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Director Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar are bankrolling this movie on a grand scale.

‘Liger’ is a sports action drama and for the stunts in the movie, the makers have roped in Kecha from Thailand with Vishnu Sarma taking charge of the cinematography.

‘Liger’ is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022 and it will be released in 5 languages – Hindi. Telugi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.