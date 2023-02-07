ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Mila Kunis takes a dig at hubby Ashton over awkward pics with Reese Witherspoon

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mila Kunis took aim at her husband Ashton Kutcher for how awkward he looked while posing with Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet.

The pair were standing next to each other at a promotional event for their new rom-com ‘Your Place or Mine’ when they were snapped by photographers, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But instead of praising her man and his co-star, actress Mila, 39, decided to tell them how uncomfortable he appeared. Speaking in an interview with Today with Hoda & Jenna, Reese, 46, opened up on the funny interaction.

She said: “She even emailed us last night. She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'”

As per Mirror.co.uk, however, it was all said in good jest and Reese admitted that it’s been good getting to know Mila off-screen. She continued: “It was just fun to get to know her significant other ’cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

And praising Ashton’s acting skills, Reese added: “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?'”

20230207-160404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Games of Thrones’ star Sean Bean says intimacy coordinators ‘spoil the...

    Peter Andre keen to play James Bond

    Akshay announces OTT project and to act in film on sex...

    Jason Derulo: When Will Smith says something, you make sure you’re...