Milap Zaveri recalls moments from shooting of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ director Milap Zaveri gets nostalgic on the world television premiere of his directorial film. He recalls the shooting experience with co-actors and is all praise for them especially John Abraham.

Sequel to the 2018 ‘Satyamev Jayate’, John Abraham-starrer ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ also features Divya Khosla Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Milap Zaveri talks about the shooting experience and says: ” It was a very exciting yet daring filming experience as we shot the film right in the middle of Covid. I must say I couldn’t have done it without John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and all my actors. Their dedication and passion made it possible. It was amazing shooting the triple role with John though it was very tiring for him.”

“He gave it his all. I used to joke with him that if Satya (One of John’s characters) is tired then I’ll pick him up early and shoot with Jay (John’s second character)! Or if both Jay and Satya are tired I’ll shoot with Dadasaab (John’s third character)!”

The director is excited about the world television premiere of the movie. He adds: “I’m confident that the loyal audience of the channel who enjoy commercial massy entertainers will tune in to watch the film in huge numbers. I want the audience to enjoy this patriotic and powerful story about a fight against corruption. The dialogues, action and music of the film will surely entertain them within the comfort of their homes.”

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ deals with the theme of corruption and wrongdoers spread across verticals in society from police, to politicians, industrialists and even common men. John Abraham is seen in a triple role of a vigilante, a police officer and a father.

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ will have its world television premiere on March 27 on Sony MAX.

