Milch animals to be insured in Bihar

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) The Bihar government is planning to insure the milch animals to avoid a loss to the farmers. The scheme is expected to be implemented this month, an official said.

An official of the animal husbandry department said that the aim of the scheme is to help the animal rearers to tide over the tight financial situation in case the animal dies.

The scheme would be implemented in the state through the Bihar Livestock Development Agency.

Bihar’s Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Kumar said: “Animal rearers in the state are generally financially weak. This scheme will help them to tide over the financial burden in case the livestock dies.”

An official said that under the risk management component of the National Livestock Mission, this insurance scheme would be implemented in all districts of the state.

The premium will be the three percent of the minimum value of the insured animal. The insurer from the general category will have to bear 50 per cent insurance premium, while those belonging to the Below Poverty Level (BPL) category will have to pay only 30 per cent premium.

Tags would be attached to the ears of the insured animals to identify them. The tag would be fitted with a microchip containing all details about the animal.

