INDIA

Mild earthquake felt in Assam’s Kamrup, no damage reported

NewsWire
0
0

A mild intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Assams Kamrup district on Monday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the tremor was felt in Kamrup district and adjoining areas, as well as along the Assam-Bhutan border areas.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface, caused panic among the residents who rushed out of their homes. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

The quake occurred 24 hours after a similar earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale was felt in southern Manipur’s Bishnupur district and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

A similar earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in northern Tripura’s Dharmanagar and adjoining Assam on Saturday. The quake had struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

20230417-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Campaign to restore 1,000 neglected temples in Kashi

    KMC election: 7 Trinamool councillors got over 90% of polled votes

    Not afraid, our party is always prepared for elections: Delhi BJP...

    Erring J&K Police officer removed from his position (Ld)