A mild intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit parts of Manipur on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the tremor was felt in southern Manipur’s Bishnupur district and adjoining areas in the morning.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

The Manipur quake occurred 24 hours after a similar earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in northern Tripura’s Dharmanagar, adjoining Assam. The shake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried and having to make structure quakes protective.

Seismologists consider the northeastern Indian region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

