Mild quake hits K’taka dist

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit this district of north Karnataka on Wednesday.

The quake which lasted for about five seconds at 9.48 a.m., created panic among people in Benakanahalli and surrounding areas.

Confirming the quake, the National Centre for Seismology released a tweet.

The district authorities have sent teams to the places where earthquake struck to gather more inputs. They have also requested the people not to panic.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Kalaburagi district on Thursday, the authorities are concerned about the development.

