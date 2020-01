Shimla, Jan 22 (IANS) A mild earthquake occurred in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening, the Met office here said.

An earthquake measuring magnitude three on the Richter scale was reported at 9.01 p.m. in Chamba, in the area of the state adjoining the Kashmir Valley, an official here told IANS.

There were, however, no reports of loss to life or property from the quake.

–IANS

