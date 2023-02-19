INDIA

Mild tremors in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

NewsWire
Mild tremors were felt in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded as 3 on the Richter scale. There was no loss of life or damage to houses due to the quake.

The epicentre of the quake was close to the Pulichintala reservoir.

Tremors were felt in several villages of Chintalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals (blocks) of Suryapet district of Telangana at around 7.25 a.m. The tremors felt for about 10 seconds.

Scientists at National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have asked people not to panic as it was not a major earthquake.

Tremors were also felt in villages surrounding the Pulichintala project in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

People in Madipadu, Challagariga, Ginjupalli in Achampet mandal said they heard a loud explosion.

The tremors sent panic among people in the villages around the project.

The region had also experienced an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on January 26, 2020.

