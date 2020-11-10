Canindia News

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Vijat Mohindra’s photo book

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Singer Miley Cyrus did a nude shoot for a photography book by Indian American fashion photographer Vijat Mohindra.

The pop star posed in the buff in a yellow coffin in one photo. Cyrus wore a shoulder-length blonde wig and used yellow and white flowers to cover her modesty. She posed with her arms folded across her chest, looking into the camera, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Mohindra posted the image on Instagram, and in the caption said proceeds from sales would go to Cyrus’ Happy Hippie foundation that helps homeless LGBTQ youth.

The blurb for the book says it “includes all the images that made him famous, as well as new photos shot exclusively for this book”.

Cyrus has also posed on the cover of the book dressed as the devil, and has written the foreword.

Later this month, Cyrus will release her seventh studio album titled “Plastic Hearts”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch 5th IPL title

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontario reports record number of 1,388 COVID-19

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Zareen Khan launches her own website

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why is Alia Bhatt hurting?

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Johnny Depp to get full salary despite ouster from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bigg Boss 14: Tactics galore but where’s the impact?

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Meet Minnie Pearl: Reese Witherspoon welcomes new puppy into family

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Unfollow me! Kangana Ranaut’s response to people asking her to be silent on Twitter

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

First Look: Tiger Shroff’s unveils Ganapath poster on Twitter

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested