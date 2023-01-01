ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Miley Cyrus’s new single ‘Flowers’ all set to blossom on Jan 13

Miley Cyrus has a New Year gift for all her fans. The singer-actress will be releasing a new single, titled ‘Flowers’ on January 13.

The announcement came when a video showing Cyrus strutting through a street played after a commercial break, reports People magazine.

In the clip, the ‘Prisoner’ singer wore a gold mini dress that exposed her stomach, as a snippet of the upcoming tune played. “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13 (sic),” then flashed across a black background in white lettering.

As per People magazine, back in November, talk about new music from Cyrus began to circulate online after the ‘Angels Like You’ songstress reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013.

At the time, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shared a series of photographs on Instagram from a studio session, where Cyrus appeared to be making some new music. “Ear Drummers & Head Bangerz!” the post was captioned.

Cyrus has released seven studio albums over the years: 2007’s ‘Meet Miley Cyrus’, 2008’s ‘Breakout’, 2010’s ‘Can’t Be Tamed’, 2013’s ‘Bangerz’, 2015’s ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, 2017’s ‘Younger Now’ and 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’.

She has also released two EPs, 2009’s ‘Time of Our Lives’ and 2019’s ‘She Is Coming’, and has also put together a live album, ‘Attention: Miley Live’, in April 2022.

