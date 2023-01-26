ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Miley Cyrus’s new song convinces fans that ex Liam Hemsworth had secret fling with co-star

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus’ latest song, ‘Flowers’ has sparked a bizarre theory that her ex-husband may have had a hidden fling with his co-star.

Her apparent diss track makes several references to Liam Hemsworth who she was married to between 2018 and 2020 before their relationship turned sour, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Now, some social media users believe that the song also appears to hint that Liam, 33, may have been romantically involved with his ‘Hunger Games’ co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, 32, – although there is no truth to the claim.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Miley, 30, released the video for ‘Flowers’ on Liam’s birthday and was seen strutting around Hollywood in a stunning golden dress from the Saint Laurent autumn/winter 1991 collection.

But fans online quickly noticed that the vintage frock looks extremely similar to the Prabal Gurung dress that Jennifer wore at the 2012 premiere of The Hunger Games in Los Angeles.

Singer Miley has never spoken publicly about an alleged romance between Hemsworth and Lawrence but some claim that she is ever-so-subtly making small references to the supposed fling between Jennifer and Liam.

20230126-180003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emma Corrin talks about intimate scenes in ‘My Policeman’

    Johnny Depp’s texts about Amber’s ‘rotting corpse’ revealed during defamation trial

    Amber claims image showing Depp with two black eyes has been...

    Jay Leno apologises for years of racist jokes about Asians