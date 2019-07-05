Milind Deora quits as Mumbai Congress chief

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Mumbai Congress President Milind M. Deora has resigned from his post here on Sunday, barely three months before the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He has recommended a provisional set up of a collective leadership of three senior leaders to oversee the city unit.

On his part, Deora is likely to move to New Delhi for a national role in the Congress.

According to an aide, Deora had expressed his desire to quit shortly after meeting outgoing AICC President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

“The same has been conveyed to Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal, General Secretaries, All India Congress Committee,” a statement from Deora’s office said.

This move comes as an expression of solidarity and collective responsibility with Gandhi’s resignation.

Deora was appointed President of Mumbai Congress on the eve of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, replacing Sanjay Nirupam.

–IANS

qn/ksk