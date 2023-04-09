ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Milind Gaba performing ‘Shri Ram Janaki’ at concert goes viral

Popular Punjabi singer Milind Gaba’s performance at an event has taken over the Internet as he was seen singing ‘Sri Ram Janaki’ at his concert.

A video of Gaba is doing the rounds on social media in which he is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black shorts and denim shirt. He is seen singing the bhajan, but in his own way.

The crowd attending his concert is seen loving his impromptu rendition as they all join him to sing the track.

It’s not clear where he was performing but according to Gaba’s instagram the performance took place a week earlier as he shared the video. However, the clip has now taken over social media by storm.

Gaba is known for belting out party anthems such as ‘4 Men Down’, ‘She Don’t Know’, ‘Mod Do’, ‘Main Teri Ho Gayi’, and ‘Paris Trip’.

