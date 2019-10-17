Milind Soman, wife Ankita vacay in Iceland
Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Super hunk Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been painting the social media scene red with pics of their Iceland vacation.
A recent picture that the couple posted shows them having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon while at Iceland, and for Milind the experience was simply “Incredibe”.
“#FridayFaces!!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a super cold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees Celsius,” wriote Milind, with the picture.
–IANS
vnc/vnc