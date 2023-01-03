INDIA

Militant group KLO ready for final peace talks with government

Banned militant outfit, the Kamptapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), active in the western part of Assam and north Bengal, has expressed its interest in concluding the peace talks with the government.

In New Year wishes, KLO deputy chief Surya Koch said that peace talks led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are almost complete and the KLO is looking forward to seeing a final touch in the talks.

He also claimed that no domestic or foreign conspirator can create hurdles in this peace process.

Koch appealed to the people to extend their support to the peace process and said that the 29-year-old issue may be resolved soon.

KLO was formed in 1995 by members of the Koch Rajbangshi community with a demand for a separate state compassing parts of Assam and West Bengal.

