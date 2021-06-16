Azharul Islam, the former organising secretary of militant outfit Hefazat-e-Islams Dhaka city chapter, has been arrested from the Jatrabari area in the national capital.

Confirming the news with IANS, Iftekharul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations), Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said that Azharul is accused in several cases, including the May 2013 massacre in Shapla Chattor area of Dhaka.

From March 26 to April 4 this year, Hefazat militants led a series of violent protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka.

As many as 17 cases in this connection have been filed in Dhaka alone.

–IANS

sumi/arm