Militant killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces at Chrar-i-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

The firefight started on Monday after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation after receiving specific information.

As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorists’ hideout, they came under a heavy firing from the ultras that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in the Budgam encounter. Operation going on,” police said.

