Militants’ associate held in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that it has arrested a person on charge of having links with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) militant outfit in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

“Suspect Adil Ahmad Hajam of Tral area was arrested today. He was providing shelter, logistics, and other support to AGH militants in Tral area. He also facilitated the transportation of arms and ammunition. Incriminating material has been seized from him,” police said.

Militants’ associates are also known as overground workers (OGWs).

They act as eyes and ears of militant outfits and ensure shelter, transport etc to ultras. They also keep an eye on movement of security forces to alert militants to escape cordon-and-search operations.

–IANS

sq/tsb