Militants attack army convoy in Assam, no casualty

Unidentified militants attacked an army convoy in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday, officials said.

The defence PRO in Guwahati, Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat informed that an army area domination party was moving in the Digboi-Pengri area and at around 9.20 a.m., shots were fired at their vehicle from a nearby forest.

“After firing a single burst and swift retaliation from our troops, terrorists ran away from the adjoining areas,” he added.

There was no casualty.

Rawat further said that the militant group behind the incident was yet to be identified, adding that the army has launched an operation.

