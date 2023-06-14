INDIA

Militants gun down 11 people in Manipur (Ld)

At least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured when suspected militants attack the Khamelock village in Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the village late on Tuesday night and fired at the villagers with automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot and injuring 23 others, including women.

Two people succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The official said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Porompat, Imphal.

Khamenlok village lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and the tribal inhabited Kangpokpi district.

Additional paramilitary forces were deployed in Khamenlok, where several people have been killed in recent clashes.

In view of Tuesday’s incident, the District Magistrates in Imphal East and Imphal West districts have cancelled the relaxation of the curfew, which is normally eased from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Manipur has witnessed devastating ethnic violence since May 3, killing over 120 people and injuring more than 350, besides destroying thousands of houses, large numbers of private and government vehicles and properties.

20230614-141405

