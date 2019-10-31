Militants hurl petrol bomb at school in Shopian, J&K

Srinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) Suspected militants on Friday evening hurled petrol bomb at a school building in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said militants hurled petrol bomb at a school building in Kundalan village in Shopian district on Friday.

The school is designated as an examination centre for the ongoing 10th board exam.

Police said some damage has been caused to the school office in the incident and resulting fire was immediately put out.

