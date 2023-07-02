INDIA

Militants kill 3 village defence force volunteers in Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

At least three Village Defence Force (VDF) volunteers were gunned down and five others shot at in Khujuma Tabi village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district when militants attacked the village in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The officials in Imphal said that the VDF volunteers, who were guarding the village in view of the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, died on the spot in the attack as they were sleeping after guarding the village at night.

At least five villagers were injured in the attack and taken to the nearby hospitals.

Security personnel have rushed to the areas and launched a combing operation to nab the militants.

The villagers are planning to bring the dead bodies to capital city Imphal to demand justice.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday urged the people of all communities to help the government and the security forces to restore peace and normalcy.

“I, from the bottom of my heart, further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people,” the governor said in a message.

2023070232651

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Floods leave 7 dead, 7 missing in South Africa’s coastal province

    New Parliament building likely to be inaugurated by May-end

    Birbhum violence: BJP, Trinamool MLAs come to blows in Assembly

    Prabhas nails it as Lord Rama in ‘Adipurush’ teaser poster